AbbVie's (ABBV) Epcoritamab Gets Approval in Europe for DLBCL

AbbVie ABBV and partner Genmab GMAB announced that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization to epcoritamab for treating relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). DLBCL is a common, aggressive and fast-growing form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Epcoritamab will be marketed as Tepkinly in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with R/R DLBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The approval was expected as, in July, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use had given a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization to epcoritamab.

The approval was based on the response rate and durability of response data from the expansion cohort of phase I/II study, EPCORE NHL-1. In the study, epcoritamab demonstrated an overall response rate of 62% and a complete response rate of 39%. The median duration of response was 15.5 months in patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma, including its subtype DLBCL.

Tepkinly is AbbVie's second hematological cancer drug to be approved in the European Union. It is also the third blood cancer medicine in AbbVie’s portfolio, the other two being Imbruvica and Venclexta.

Epcoritamab was approved (accelerated approval) as Epkinly for certain patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL in the United States in May.

Phase III studies are ongoing on epcoritamab in earlier lines of DLBCL and for follicular lymphoma.

AbbVie and Genmab are jointly developing and commercializing Epkinly/Tepkinly as part of the companies' oncology collaboration entered into in 2020. The companies share commercial responsibilities in the United States and Japan.

