News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie: Upadacitinib Phase 2b Study In Non-segmental Vitiligo Meets Primary Goal

October 12, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced Thursday that its Phase 2b study evaluating upadacitinib (RINVOQ) in adults with non-segmental vitiligo or NSV met the primary endpoint. Based on the data, the company is advancing its clinical program of upadacitinib in vitiligo to Phase 3.

NSV is the most common form of vitiligo, a chronic, immune condition, where white patches of depigmentation develop on the skin. RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor with seven approved indications and is currently being studied in several immune-mediated diseases.

The 52-week, Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study (NCT04927975) comprises two periods. In the trial, upadacitinib at week 24 met the primary endpoint of percent change from baseline in Facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index or F-VASI with 11 mg and 22 mg doses versus placebo in adults with NSV.

F-VASI is a tool that measures re-pigmentation of the face and is used to assess the extent of re-pigmentation and treatment response in clinical trials.

The company noted that the percent reduction from baseline in F-VASI at week 52 was numerically greater than results at week 24 for all upadacitinib doses.

No new safety signals were identified beyond the known safety profile for upadacitinib.

The 24-week data and partial 52-week data are being presented as an oral presentation during the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) Congress in Berlin, Germany, on October 12.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.