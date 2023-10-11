News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie: Three Ongoing Phase 3 Studies Show Long-term Efficacy Of RINVOQ

October 11, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported new data analyses from the Measure Up 1, Measure Up 2 and AD Up Phase 3 studies that further showed the long-term efficacy and safety profile of RINVOQ among adults and adolescents 12 years and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis through 140 weeks.

In the Measure Up 1, Measure Up 2 and AD Up Phase 3 studies, a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with upadacitinib achieved the co-primary endpoints of improvement in skin clearance, at week 16, compared to those who received placebo. Also, more upadacitinib-treated patients achieved the secondary endpoint of improvement in skin clearance, and an additional endpoint of itch reduction at week 16, compared to placebo-treated patients. Safety results were consistent with the known safety profile of upadacitinib, the company noted.

RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor with seven approved indications. It is currently being studied in several further immune-mediated diseases.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.