AbbVie: Risankizumab Meets Endpoint In Phase 3 Maintenance Study In Ulcerative Colitis Patients

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported positive top-line results from COMMAND, Phase 3 maintenance study, showing risankizumab achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 52, as well as key secondary endpoints in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. The company said the safety profile of risankizumab in the study was consistent with the safety profile observed in previous studies across other indications, with no new safety risks observed.

Roopal Thakkar, chief medical officer, AbbVie, said: "Risankizumab is already approved in moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and these results demonstrate that this treatment can be a potentially effective option for ulcerative colitis as well."

Risankizumab or SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

AbbVie noted that the full results from the COMMAND study will be presented at a future medical meeting and submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

