AbbVie: Phase 3 Induction Study With Risankizumab Meets Endpoints

March 23, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported positive top-line results from INSPIRE, a Phase 3 induction study, showing risankizumab met the primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 12, as well as all secondary endpoints in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. In the study, 20.3% of patients receiving risankizumab achieved clinical remission compared to 6.2% of patients receiving placebo. The safety profile of risankizumab 1200 mg IV was consistent with the safety profile observed in previous studies across other indications.

Risankizumab is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

