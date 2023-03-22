Markets
ABBV

AbbVie: FDA Requests Additional Information Related To NDA Review Of ABBV-951

March 22, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the New Drug Application for ABBV-951 for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. The FDA requested additional information about the device as part of the NDA review. The company plans to resubmit the NDA as soon as possible.

ABBV-951 or foscarbidopa/foslevodopa is a solution of carbidopa and levodopa prodrugs for continuous subcutaneous delivery that is being investigated for the treatment of motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.