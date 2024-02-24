AbbVie (XTRA:4AB) Price Target Increased by 5.40% to 167.99

The average one-year price target for AbbVie (XTRA:4AB) has been revised to 167.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 159.39 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 125.28 to a high of 198.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.20% from the latest reported closing price of 166.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4601 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbbVie. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4AB is 0.74%, a decrease of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.11% to 1,435,710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,963K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,028K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4AB by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 51,818K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,231K shares, representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4AB by 15.06% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 44,988K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,446K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4AB by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,416K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,007K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4AB by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,017K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,207K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4AB by 6.69% over the last quarter.

