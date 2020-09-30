US Markets
AbbVie withdraws uterine fibroids drug from Canada

Trisha Roy Reuters
AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday it was voluntarily withdrawing its drug to treat noncancerous growths in the uterus from the Canadian market, following reports of severe liver injury.

The decision follows reports on rare cases of severe liver injury needing liver transplantation in Europe, the company said, adding that five cases of severe liver injury have been reported since the drug became available in 2012.

The drug, Fibristal, is used to treat uterine fibroids, which are non-cancerous growths that develop in a woman's uterus during her childbearing years.

Patients and doctors have been advised to halt the intake of the drug and seek alternate medication, AbbVie said, and patients should complete liver functioning monitoring within two to four weeks of stopping the intake of Fibristal.

