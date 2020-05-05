US Markets
AbbVie wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Allergan

Diane Bartz Reuters
Drugmaker AbbVie has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Botox-maker Allergan, a blockbuster $63 billion deal when it was announced last year, the companies announced on Tuesday.

To win the approval from the Federal Trade Commission, the companies said they agreed to divest brazikumab, a drug in development to treat autoimmune diseases, and Zenpep, a treatment for pancreatic problems often caused by cystic fibrosis.

AbbVie, which has been under pressure to diversify its portfolio, said in June 2019 that it would acquire Allergan in a deal that gives AbbVie control over the lucrative wrinkle treatment Botox and buys time to seek new growth before its arthritis treatment Humira loses U.S. patent protection.

