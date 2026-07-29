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AbbVie Wins EC Approval For Rinvoq In Non-Segmental Vitiligo

July 29, 2026 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Wednesday announced the European Commission's (EC) approval of Rinvoq 15 mg once daily for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo, expanding the drug's indications in the European Union.

Non-segmental vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system destroys pigment-producing cells, resulting in patches of depigmented skin. It is the most common form of vitiligo and can have a significant psychosocial impact on patients.

Rinvoq (upadacitinib) is an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, atopic dermatitis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and other conditions in the European Union.

The EC approval was supported by the Phase 3 Viti-Up (M19-044) clinical program that consisted of two replicates, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind studies evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Rinvoq in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with non-segmental vitiligo who were eligible for systemic therapy.

According to AbbVie, Rinvoq 15 mg in both trials achieved its co-primary endpoints by significantly improving total body repigmentation (T-VASI 50) and facial repigmentation (F-VASI 50) at 48 weeks. The drug also stabilised disease progression in patients with active disease, with no new safety signals reported.

Rinvoq is also being evaluated in the Phase 3 trial for hidradenitis suppurativa, Takayasu arteritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Notably, Rinvoq (upadacitinib) is under review by the U.S. FDA for use in non-segmental vitiligo.

ABBV closed Tuesday at $263.20, up 2.45%. In the pre-market, ABBV is trading up 0.51% at $264.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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