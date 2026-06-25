AbbVie vs. Pfizer: Which Pharma Giant Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

AbbVie is aggressively expanding its pipeline to offset the impact of biosimilar competition for its top-selling drugs.

Pfizer is utilizing substantial capital for acquisitions to diversify its revenue stream and combat upcoming patent expirations.

Which pharmaceutical giant offers the best combination of growth and value for your portfolio today?

10 stocks we like better than AbbVie ›

Investors seeking reliable dividends often look to the healthcare sector, but choosing between AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) requires a close look at their post-pandemic growth strategies and pipelines.

AbbVie focuses on high-margin specialty medicines in immunology and oncology, while Pfizer operates a broader portfolio spanning vaccines, primary care, and specialized cancer treatments. Both companies are navigating significant patent expirations, making their current research pipelines and acquisition strategies the primary drivers for long-term shareholder value in 2026.

The case for AbbVie

AbbVie focuses on discovering and delivering innovative medicines for complex health issues through a global workforce of roughly 57,000 employees. Its U.S. pharmaceutical sales are heavily concentrated among three major wholesale distributors: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Cencora (NYSE:COR). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business because these three firms account for almost all domestic product sales.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $61.2 billion, representing growth of approximately 8.7% over the previous year. It achieved net income of roughly $4.3 billion during this period.

As of its most recent period, its debt level was $72.9 billion. During FY 2025, it generated more than $17.8 billion in free cash flow, defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Pfizer

Pfizer applies its global resources to develop and manufacture a wide range of vaccines and medicines for patients in roughly 200 countries. The company relies on a network of wholesale distributors and pharmacy chains, while government entities such as the CDC are critical customers of its vaccine products. It is currently focused on expanding its oncology footprint to diversify away from its legacy pharmaceutical stocks portfolio.

During FY 2025, Pfizer generated revenue of nearly $62.6 billion, representing a slight decline of approximately 1.6% from the previous fiscal year. Despite the dip in sales, it reported net income of close to $7.8 billion for the period.

Its balance sheet shows a debt of $67.3 billion. It generated roughly $9.1 billion in free cash flow during FY 2025, which represents the cash remaining from operations after subtracting capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

AbbVie faces significant patent and exclusivity risks, particularly as biosimilar competition challenges legacy products like Humira. Pricing and regulatory pressure from the Inflation Reduction Act also target core revenue drivers like Imbruvica and Botox, potentially leading to government-mandated price cuts. Furthermore, the company must successfully integrate major acquisitions such as Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) to achieve its growth targets and justify the capital spent.

Pfizer is approaching a patent cliff, with several blockbuster drugs set to lose exclusivity, inviting competition from generic manufacturers. The company is also managing heavy debt levels following its acquisitions of Seagen and Metsera and is facing thousands of lawsuits related to its legacy products. Additionally, it faces stiff competition in the vaccine market and specialized treatment space from rivals like Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

Valuation comparison

Pfizer currently trades at a lower Forward P/E and P/S ratio than AbbVie, indicating that investors are paying less for Pfizer's revenue and future earnings estimates.

Metric AbbVie Pfizer Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 16.6x 8.2x 24.8x P/S ratio 6.8x 2.2x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Pfizer has been in an odd spot in recent years, as the boost it got from its COVID-19 vaccines is wearing off, with fewer people getting them and competitors proliferating. Wall Street has also been concerned about a ”wall” of patent expirations facing the business in the next few years.

But there is reason for hope. Pfizer has made great strides in bringing its own GLP-1s to market. In December, it struck a deal with a Chinese pharmaceutical company to develop small-molecule GLP-1s that will lead to a daily pill. Its recent acquisitions have driven overall growth for the company.

For fiscal 2026, net income is seen jumping by some 40% to more than $11 billion, with sales increasing by a smaller margin to $61.7 billion. Sales beyond are expected to decline due to expiring patents, but the company is expecting three FDA decisions and multiple trial readouts and starts that should generate at least some new products to power the business.

AbbVie is also buying itself growth with its recent buy of Apogee Therapeutics. Its two new-ish immunology products, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, have proven to be true growth drivers for the business, and investors are hopeful that an FDA decision on a Parkinson’s treatment later this year will bode well for the company.

Like Pfizer, AbbVie is expected to see screaming growth in net income this year, to $14.6 billion from $4.2 billion. Sales should grow to $67.2 billion.

Of these two healthcare giants, AbbVie is showing greater near-term success with new treatment introductions, while Pfizer is still relying on potential products (GLP-1s) and FDA approvals that may not turn out as investors hope. Abbvie gets the nod for 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Merck, Moderna, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends McKesson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.