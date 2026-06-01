AbbVie vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

AbbVie leverages a strong pipeline in immunology and oncology to drive nearly $61.2 billion in annual revenue.

Pfizer maintains a diverse portfolio with 12 billion-dollar products and a focus on expanding its post-pandemic medicine cabinet.

Which pharmaceutical giant offers the best balance of growth and value for your portfolio today?

10 stocks we like better than AbbVie ›

Investors seeking reliable dividends and healthcare exposure often find themselves choosing between AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Both giants face patent cliffs but pursue very different strategies to maintain their market dominance.

AbbVie specializes in high-margin immunology and aesthetics, moving past its reliance on a single blockbuster drug. Pfizer operates as a diversified powerhouse with a massive global manufacturing footprint. This comparison evaluates their financials, risk profiles, and current valuations to help you decide which fits your investment goals.

The case for AbbVie

AbbVie focuses on specialized therapies in immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company sells these treatments globally, relying heavily on three major wholesale distributors: McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Cencora. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, since these three entities account for nearly all pharmaceutical sales in the United States.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $61.2 billion, up nearly 8.6% from the prior year. The company reported net income of about $4.2 billion for the same period. This resulted in a net margin of roughly 6.9% as the firm integrated newer products into its portfolio.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is -21.1x, which means total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures a firm's ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, is approximately 0.7x. Despite these figures, the company generated free cash flow of nearly $17.8 billion in FY 2025.

The case for Pfizer

Pfizer operates as a global biopharmaceutical leader with dozens of manufacturing sites serving patients in roughly 200 countries. The company develops a wide range of vaccines and pharmaceutical stocks to address various medical needs. Its strategy emphasizes scale and reach, though it does not disclose specific major customer concentrations in its regulatory filings.

During FY 2025, Pfizer generated revenue of nearly $62.6 billion, which was a slight decline of approximately 1.6% from the previous year. Net income for the fiscal year was close to $7.8 billion. This performance yielded a net margin of roughly 12.4%, demonstrating the company’s cost management despite the revenue dip.

The December 2025 balance sheet shows a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.8x. This ratio compares a company's total debt to its shareholder equity to assess financial leverage. The current ratio is roughly 1.2x, while free cash flow reached nearly $9.1 billion for the fiscal year.

Risk profile comparison

AbbVie faces significant revenue concentration, as two major products accounted for nearly 42% of its 2025 revenue. The company also deals with intensifying competition from biosimilars and pricing pressures from the Inflation Reduction Act. Furthermore, the complex manufacturing of biologics makes it vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and single-source supplier issues.

Pfizer expects a significant revenue reduction as several key patents expire between 2026 and 2030. It faces stiff competition from generic manufacturers and other pharmaceutical giants, such as Merck and Johnson & Johnson. Additionally, the company must manage cybersecurity risks and the high costs associated with potentially unsuccessful research and development projects.

Valuation comparison

Pfizer appears to be the more affordable option when looking at its Forward P/E and P/S ratios compared to AbbVie.

Metric AbbVie Pfizer Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 14.7x 8.7x 26.7x P/S ratio 6.0x 2.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

AbbVie and Pfizer are both giants in the pharma sector and pay dividends. Both face challenges, too. So, which stock is the best choice? As with many stock comparisons, it’s a matter of stability and solid performance vs. the potential for a big turnaround.

One of AbbVie's biggest challenges right now is navigating patent cliffs. The company has been dealing with the loss of exclusivity on Humira. But Skyrizi and Rinvoq have offset the decline in Humira revenue. The company is growing again and maintaining its consistent dividend payments to shareholders.

Pfizer was a major beneficiary of the COVID-19 vaccine boom, but demand has fallen sharply since its peak. It also faces patent cliffs on several of its medications in the next several years. Right now, its dividend yield is higher than AbbVie’s. That may appeal to income-focused investors, but that yield also reflects concerns about the company’s future growth and ability to keep paying dividends.

As a somewhat conservative investor, I would choose AbbVie. Pfizer's high yield is tempting, but I prefer AbbVie's stronger growth outlook and more predictable business performance. It has proven its ability to develop new medications to offset revenue lost when older drugs face patent cliffs. Pfizer could deliver impressive returns if its drug development pipeline succeeds, but AbbVie seems to be the more stable of the two and is already executing well on its growth and income.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.