AbbVie Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,957, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $952,245.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $180.0 for AbbVie, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AbbVie's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AbbVie's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AbbVie Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $93.35 $90.0 $92.3 $80.00 $369.2K 1 0 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $86.6 $85.3 $86.6 $85.00 $320.4K 0 0 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.0 $20.35 $21.0 $160.00 $105.0K 3.3K 1 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.75 $7.6 $7.6 $175.00 $38.0K 165 14 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $18.0 $17.55 $18.0 $160.00 $36.0K 1.6K 1

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Having examined the options trading patterns of AbbVie, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

AbbVie's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,062,984, the price of ABBV is up 0.8% at $170.55. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AbbVie

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $195.2.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on AbbVie, maintaining a target price of $190. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on AbbVie with a target price of $190. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on AbbVie with a target price of $196. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $200. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $200.

