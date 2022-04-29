AbbVie Trims FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.92 to $14.12 per share, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.08 per share related to the acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred during the first quarter 2022.

However, the adjusted earnings guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the first quarter of 2022, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $14.00 to $14.20 per share.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.11 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Our momentum combined with ramping contributions from new products and new indications will drive accelerating revenue and EPS growth through the rest of the year," said Richard Gonzalez, chairman and CEO.

