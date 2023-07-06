AbbVie trims full-year profit forecast due to higher R&D expenses

July 6 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc ABBV.N cut full-year profit forecast due to unfavorable impact from R&D and milestone expenses, the drugmaker said on Thursday.

The company now expects adjusted profit between $10.57 and $10.97 per share, compared with $10.72 to $11.12 per share it previously expected.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

