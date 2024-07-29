AbbVie a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.4% Yield (ABBV)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AbbVie Inc is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 1.30% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $58,476,460 worth of ABBV shares.
The annualized dividend paid by AbbVie Inc is $6.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/15/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ABBV, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
ABBV operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Novo-Nordisk AS (NVO), and Eli Lilly (LLY).
