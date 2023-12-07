News & Insights

Abbvie to focus on smaller deals after Cerevel and ImmunoGen buyout

December 07, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Abbvie ABBV.N said on Thursday it does not expect any transactions similar to its $8.7 billion buyout of Cerevel Therapeutics CERE.O in the foreseeable future and would instead focus on smaller deals to support its growth.

Abbvie is looking at deals in a bid to replace revenue as its blockbuster arthritis drug Humira faces a raft of new competition.

Abbvie's deal to buy Cerevel is its second large deal in the past week, after it agreed to buy cancer drug developer ImmunoGen IMGN.O for $10.1 billion in cash.

With the two deals, Abbvie said it expects to return to "robust growth" in 2025.

