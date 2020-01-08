AbbVie To Create New Global Business Upon Completion Of Allergan Acquisition

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that it will create a new global business, Allergan Aesthetics, and propose leadership team for the combined company, effective upon the expected first-quarter 2020 close of the Allergan acquisition.

Allergan Aesthetics will operate as a new global dedicated business with its own research and development function under the AbbVie umbrella.

The new business will include aesthetic products, including BOTOX Cosmetic, the JUVEDERM collection of dermal fillers and COOLSCULPTING body contouring. The global business, located in Irvine, California, will be led by Carrie Strom, currently Senior Vice President, U.S. Medical Aesthetics, Allergan.

Strom will be named Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics following completion of the Allergan acquisition. She will oversee the worldwide operations, along with an experienced team of current Allergan leaders, and report directly to Richard Gonzalez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AbbVie. The Eye Care and Specialty businesses - including BOTOX Therapeutics, Central Nervous System, Women's Health and Gastrointestinal Diseases - will be integrated into the existing AbbVie organization.

Richard Gonzalez will be appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.