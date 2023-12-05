AbbVie To Collaborate With BigHat To Discover Next-Gen Therapeutic Antibodies

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and BigHat Biosciences, Monday announced a research collaboration for next-generation therapeutic antibodies in oncology and neuroscience. The combination is expected to utilize BigHat's Milliner platform, a suite of machine learning technologies integrated with a high-speed wet lab.

As per the agreement, BigHat will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and an additional milestone payment of approximately $325 million, with the potential for further commercial milestones as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

