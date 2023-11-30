AbbVie to buy ImmunoGen for $10.1 billion to boost cancer drug portfolio

Adds details throughout

Nov 30 (Reuters) - AbbVie ABBV.N said on Thursday it will buy drugmaker ImmunoGen IMGN.O for $10.1 billion, boosting its presence in the market for cancer treatments.

The drugmaker will pay $31.26 per ImmunoGen share in cash, representing a premium of 94.6% to the last closing price.

This transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2024, AbbVie said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

