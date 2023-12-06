News & Insights

AbbVie to buy drug developer Cerevel for $8.7 billion

December 06, 2023 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - AbbVie ABBV.N said on Wednesday it would buy Cerevel Therapeutics CERE.O for a total equity value of about $8.7 billion.

AbbVie would acquire all outstanding shares of Cerevel for $45 per share in cash, representing a premium of 22% to Wednesday's close.

Cerevel is developing drugs for diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, psychosis, epilepsy, panic disorder and Parkinson's. One of its lead drugs in clinical trials, Emraclidine, is aimed for people living with schizophrenia.

The Cambridge, Massachbussets-based firm was formed in 2018 when Pfizer Inc PFE.N carved out its division developing drugs for the central nervous system into a standalone company backed by a $350 million investment from Bain.

Cerevel listed in the New York stock market in 2020, and Bain and Pfizer hold stakes of about 36% and 15%, respectively.

