AbbVie To Acquire ImmunoGen For $31.26/shre In All-cash Deal Of About $10.1 Bln

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) announced Thursday AbbVie will acquire ImmunoGen, and its flagship cancer therapy ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

Under the terms of the transaction, AbbVie will acquire all outstanding shares of ImmunoGen for $31.26 per share in cash. The transaction values ImmunoGen at a total equity value of approximately $10.1 billion.

The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction. This transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2024, subject to ImmunoGen shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition accelerates AbbVie's commercial and clinical presence in the solid tumor space. Additionally, ImmunoGen's follow-on pipeline of promising next-generation ADCs further complements AbbVie's ADC platform and existing programs.

ImmunoGen's oncology portfolio has the potential to help drive long-term revenue growth for AbbVie's oncology franchise. As a fast-growing solid tumor therapy, ELAHERE provides AbbVie with a potential multi-billion-dollar on-market medicine with expansion opportunities in the ovarian cancer market.

The proposed transaction is expected to be accretive to diluted earnings per share (EPS) beginning in 2027.

