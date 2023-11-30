News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie To Acquire ImmunoGen For $31.26/shre In All-cash Deal Of About $10.1 Bln

November 30, 2023 — 07:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) announced Thursday AbbVie will acquire ImmunoGen, and its flagship cancer therapy ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

Under the terms of the transaction, AbbVie will acquire all outstanding shares of ImmunoGen for $31.26 per share in cash. The transaction values ImmunoGen at a total equity value of approximately $10.1 billion.

The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction. This transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2024, subject to ImmunoGen shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition accelerates AbbVie's commercial and clinical presence in the solid tumor space. Additionally, ImmunoGen's follow-on pipeline of promising next-generation ADCs further complements AbbVie's ADC platform and existing programs.

ImmunoGen's oncology portfolio has the potential to help drive long-term revenue growth for AbbVie's oncology franchise. As a fast-growing solid tumor therapy, ELAHERE provides AbbVie with a potential multi-billion-dollar on-market medicine with expansion opportunities in the ovarian cancer market.

The proposed transaction is expected to be accretive to diluted earnings per share (EPS) beginning in 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
IMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.