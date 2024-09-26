News & Insights

BioTech
ABBV

AbbVie: Tavapadon Meets Primary, Secondary Endpoints In Phase 3 Trial In Early Parkinson's Disease

September 26, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Drugmaker AbbVie (ABBV) announced Thursday positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 TEMPO-1 trial for tavapadon as a monotherapy in early Parkinson's disease.

The company plans to submit full results from the TEMPO-1 study for presentation at future medical meetings and used to support regulatory submissions of tavapadon as a treatment for Parkinson's disease.

Topline results from TEMPO-2, the Phase 3 flexible-dose monotherapy trial for tavapadon, are expected by the end of 2024.

Tavapadon is an investigational D1/D5 dopamine receptor partial agonist being studied as a once-daily treatment for Parkinson's disease.

The TEMPO-1 trial evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of two fixed doses (5 mg and 15 mg, once daily) of tavapadon as a monotherapy.

The trial met its primary endpoint, with a statistically significant reduction (improvement) from baseline compared to placebo in the Movement Disorder Society - Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale or MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III combined score at week 26.

The trial also met the key secondary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in motor aspects of experiences of daily living (MDS-UPDRS Part II) in both tavapadon dose groups compared to placebo at week 26.

The company noted that the safety profile observed in the TEMPO-1 trial was consistent with prior clinical trials. The majority of adverse events reported were mild to moderate in severity.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.