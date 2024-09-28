News & Insights

AbbVie Submits BLA To FDA For Telisotuzumab Vedotin In Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

September 28, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced submission of a Biologics License Application or BLA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for accelerated approval of telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) in adult patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC with c-Met protein overexpression.

The BLA submission is supported by data from Phase 2 LUMINOSITY trial (Study M14-239), an ongoing study designed to characterize the safety and efficacy of Teliso-V in c-Met overexpressing NSCLC populations.

Teliso-V was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA in December 2021.

