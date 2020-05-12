AbbVie Stock Has 15% Upside, J.P. Morgan Analyst Says

AbbVie closed its acquisition of Allergan on Friday, and J.P. Morgan, which had advised Allergan on the deal, is now free of the restrictions that had kept it from showing its love for AbbVie’s stock.

J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott on Tuesday raised his rating on AbbVie shares (ticker: ABBV) to Overweight from Neutral and named the drugmaker one of J.P. Morgan’s top ideas.

AbbVie’s “valuation remains at steep discount vs. Major Pharma peers and we see significant upside for shares from here,” Schott said in his note. He believes that the stock can rise to $105 by the end of the year.

In early Tuesday trading, AbbVie shares were up 3%, to $90.80. So far this year, AbbVie is up about 3%, compared with a decline of 9% in the S&P 500.

The market values AbbVie stock at only 8.5-times this year’s earnings forecast. That is barely half the 16-times multiple enjoyed by most big drug stocks, Schott says. That discount is driven by the looming arrival of competition in 2023 for the company’s enormous-selling treatment for autoimmune disorders, Humira.

With Allergan products like Botox, AbbVie will reduce its dependence on Humira from some 60% of revenue in 2019 to about 30% in 2022, the analyst says. Even if biosimilar competition takes half of Humira sales in the first 18 months after AbbVie loses U.S. market exclusivity, Schott sees the company’s earnings bottoming at $11 a share (compared with about $10 this year). The stock currently trades for a little over 8-times that trough earnings number.

J.P. Morgan expects healthy growth from other products like the newer autoimmune treatments Skyrizi and Rinvoq, as well as Allergan’s aesthetic products. The company plans to use its strong cash flow to pay down debt and acquire other products for its pipeline.

And AbbVie’s better than 5% dividend yield is the highest in its business.

Write to Bill Alpert at william.alpert@barrons.com

