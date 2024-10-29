AbbVie small cell lung cancer treatment granted FDA orphan designation

AbbVie (ABBV) was granted FDA orphan designation for an antibody drug conjugate comprising monoclonal antibody anti-SEZ6 IgG1 antibody conjugated to a Top1 inhibitor as a treatment of small cell lung cancer, according to a post to the FDA website.
