AbbVie small cell lung cancer treatment granted FDA orphan designation

AbbVie (ABBV) was granted FDA orphan designation for an antibody drug conjugate comprising monoclonal antibody anti-SEZ6 IgG1 antibody conjugated to a Top1 inhibitor as a treatment of small cell lung cancer, according to a post to the FDA website.

