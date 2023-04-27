News & Insights

AbbVie Slides After Q1 Profit Declines

April 27, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a decline in first-quarter earnings to $239 million or $0.13 per share from $4.49 billion or $2.51 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.46 per share, while analysts were looking for $2.46 per share.

Quarterly revenues declined 9.7 percent to $12.23 billion from $13.54 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $150.51, down 6.98 percent from the previous close of $161.80 on a volume of 4,033,225.

