AbbVie Signs License Agreement With HotSpot For Use Of IRF5 In Autoimmune Diseases

December 06, 2022 — 08:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced Tuesday an exclusive worldwide collaboration and option to license agreement for HotSpot Therapeutics Inc.'s discovery-stage IRF5 transcription program for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

The IRF5 acts as a key regulator of certain types of immune responses and its dysregulation are strongly implicated in several poorly treated autoimmune disorders. The collaboration targets patients with serious autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus.

As per the agreement, HotSpot will receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million and may be eligible to receive up to $295 million in option fees and milestones. Further commercial milestones as well as tiered royalties on global net sales would also be considered.

