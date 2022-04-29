Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Shares Hurt On Reduced Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) are down more than 8% after the company reduced its annual earnings outlook. Its first-quarter sales also missed analysts' view.

The company cut its annual EPS outlook to $13.92 - $14.12 from $14.00 - $14.20 citing a $0.08 per share impact related to the acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred during the first quarter. Analysts on average expect earnings of $14.11 per share for the period.

Net revenues were $13.538 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 4.1 percent year-on-year, but missed the consensus estimate at $13.61 billion.

The company reported net earnings of $4.49 billion or $2.51 per share compared with $3.553 billion or $1.99 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding special items, earnings were $3.16. The consensus estimate stood at $3.14 per share.

ABBV is at $143.10 currently. It has traded in the range of $105.56-$175.91 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular