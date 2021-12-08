AbbVie settles New York opioid case for $200 mln as trial winds down

By Brendan Pierson

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AbbVie Inc ABBV.N agreed to pay $200 million to settle claims by New York that it helped fuel an epidemic of opioid addiction in the state, on the day jurors were expected to hear closing arguments at the end of a five-month trial.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the deal on Wednesday, saying more than $150 million would be used to remedy harms cause opioid addiction. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA remains a defendant in the case, with closing arguments are expected to proceed later in the day.

James, along with New York's Nassau and Suffolk Counties, had been seeking to hold Teva and AbbVie responsible for the cost of dealing with opioid addiction.

Israel-based Teva has said it complied with federal regulations and that changing standards of care were behind surging opioid prescriptions.

The case is one of more than 3,300 filed by state, local and tribal governments across the country accusing drugmakers of minimizing the addictiveness of opioid pain medications, and distributors and pharmacies of ignoring red flags that they were being diverted into illegal channels.

On Tuesday, jurors saw the last evidence in the case, including two parody videos made in 2006 for a sales meeting at Cephalon, which sold potent opioids meant for cancer pain. The company was later acquired by Teva.

One video showed the character Dr. Evil from the "Austin Powers" films as a Cephalon employee complaining about child-resistant packaging on the company's opioid drug Fentora. The other spoofed a courtroom scene in "A Few Good Men" and featured a Cephalon employee telling a lawyer that he "can't handle the truth" about how sales representatives meet quotas.

More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses during the 12-month period ending April 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report in November, a record driven largely by opioids.

The three largest U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N in July agreed to pay up to $26 billion to resolve the lawsuits against them.

A bankruptcy judge in September approved a settlement by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, including about $4.5 billion from its wealthy Sackler family owners.

