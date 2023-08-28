AbbVie Seeks US, EU Approval For Expanded Use Of Skyrizi In Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) has sought approval from the FDA and European Medicines Agency for the expanded use of Risankizumab in treating adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Risankizumab, an IL-23 inhibitor is already approved by FDA and EMA in Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, and is marketed under the brand name Skyrizi.

The drug generated global net revenues of $1.883 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of more than 50% over the year-ago quarter.

Skyrizi is the result of collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading the global development and commercialization of the drug.

ABBV has traded in a range of $130.96 to $168.11 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently trading at $147.48, up 0.54%.

