News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Seeks US, EU Approval For Expanded Use Of Skyrizi In Ulcerative Colitis

August 28, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) has sought approval from the FDA and European Medicines Agency for the expanded use of Risankizumab in treating adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Risankizumab, an IL-23 inhibitor is already approved by FDA and EMA in Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, and is marketed under the brand name Skyrizi.

The drug generated global net revenues of $1.883 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of more than 50% over the year-ago quarter.

Skyrizi is the result of collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading the global development and commercialization of the drug.

ABBV has traded in a range of $130.96 to $168.11 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently trading at $147.48, up 0.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.