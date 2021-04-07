Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Seeks Approval For SKYRIZI For Treatment Of Adults With Psoriatic Arthritis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) has submitted applications seeking approval for SKYRIZI to the FDA and for SKYRIZI to the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. The submissions were supported by two pivotal phase 3 studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2. The safety profile of SKYRIZI in these studies was generally consistent with the safety profile of SKYRIZI in plaque psoriasis.

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular