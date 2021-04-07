AbbVie Seeks Approval For SKYRIZI For Treatment Of Adults With Psoriatic Arthritis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) has submitted applications seeking approval for SKYRIZI to the FDA and for SKYRIZI to the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. The submissions were supported by two pivotal phase 3 studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2. The safety profile of SKYRIZI in these studies was generally consistent with the safety profile of SKYRIZI in plaque psoriasis.

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.