AbbVie Secures EC Nod For RINVOQ In Severe Alopecia Areata

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) at 15 mg and 30 mg once daily for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients 12 years and older with severe alopecia areata (AA), supported by results from the Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition that causes a range of hair loss patterns, including bald patches on the scalp, face, eyebrows, and eyelashes.

The EC approval supporting data for RINVOQ from the ongoing Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program (M23-716) includes two replicate studies (Study 1 and Study 2), randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ in adult and adolescent patients with severe AA.

Supportive Key Findings

According to the company, in Study 1 of the pivotal Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program, RINVOQ achieved the primary endpoint, demonstrating that 45.2% and 55.0% of patients with severe alopecia areata treated with upadacitinib 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively, reached 80% or more scalp hair coverage at week 24 as defined by the severity of alopecia tool (SALT) score.

In addition, the key secondary endpoints, including improvements in eyebrows and eyelashes, as well as the percentage of subjects with 90% or more scalp coverage with SALT less than or equal to 10 and complete scalp hair coverage with SALT value of 0 at week 24, were also met.

Notably, the use of upadacitinib in alopecia areata is also under regulatory review by the U.S. FDA.

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) is being evaluated for additional immune-mediated diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, Takayasu arteritis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Stock Performance

ABBV has traded between $187.62 and $266.92 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $263.20, up 2.45%.

In the pre-market, ABBV is up 0.67% at $265.12.

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