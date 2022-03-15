Markets
ABBV

AbbVie, Scripps Join Hands To Develop Direct-acting Antiviral Treatments For Covid-19

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Scripps Research, a drug discovery institute, on Tuesday announced a collaboration to develop potential novel, direct-acting antiviral treatments for Covid-19.

Tom Hudson, Chief Scientific Officer of AbbVie, said: "…We are committed to bringing differentiated, next generation oral antiviral treatments to patients and ensuring broad access to address the diverse treatment needs around the world."

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular