AbbVie, Scripps Join Hands To Develop Direct-acting Antiviral Treatments For Covid-19

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Scripps Research, a drug discovery institute, on Tuesday announced a collaboration to develop potential novel, direct-acting antiviral treatments for Covid-19.

Tom Hudson, Chief Scientific Officer of AbbVie, said: "…We are committed to bringing differentiated, next generation oral antiviral treatments to patients and ensuring broad access to address the diverse treatment needs around the world."

