AbbVie Says Upadacitinib 30 Mg Meets Primary Goals In SLE Patients In Mid-stage Study

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, Wednesday announced the results of its phase 2 SLEek study evaluating upadacitinib (RINVOQ 30 mg), alone and in combination with ABBV-599 high dose (elsubrutinib 60 mg) for systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE in adults.

In the phase 2 of the study, patients suffering from moderate to severe lupus receiving upadacitinib 30 mg or ABBV-599 high dose achieved the primary endpoint of the study.

"At week 24, upadacitinib 30 mg given alone or as a combination therapy (ABBV-599 high dose [elsubrutinib 60 mg and upadacitinib 30 mg]) met the primary endpoint of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) Responder Index (SRI-4) and steroid dose less than or equal to 10 mg prednisone equivalent once per day in patients with moderately to severely active SLE receiving standard lupus therapies," the company said in a statement.

SLE is the most common type of Lupus and it is an auto immune disease where the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs causing inflammation, tissue damage in the affected organs. It can impact joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys and blood vessels, causing many symptoms including fatigue, skin rashes, fevers, and pain and swelling in the joints.

Roopal Thakkar, chief medical officer at AbbVie commented, "There are limited treatment options for people living with SLE, leaving physicians challenged on how to effectively slow disease progression and limit potential organ damage in their patients."

Key secondary endpoints were also achieved in the 48 week and it showed greater treatment effect in the upadacitinib 30 mg and ABBV-599 high dose groups compared to placebo.

The company is presenting the study results at the European Congress of Rheumatology, EULAR 2023.

On Tuesday, shares of Abbvie closed at $136.44 down 0.81% or $1.12 on the New York Stock Exchange.

