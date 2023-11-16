AbbVie Says Ubrelvy Reduced Development Of Headache If Given At Prodrome Phase Of Migraine Attack

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) Thursday said results from the Phase 3 PRODROME study showed that its approved drug Ubrelvy to treat migraine headaches, given during the prodrome phase of migraine attack, significantly reduced the likelihood of development of headache.

The prodrome is the earliest of four phases of a migraine attack and consists of various symptoms, including sensitivity to light, sound, fatigue, and neck pain, that can be an early sign that the headache phase will follow.

The results were published in The Lancet.

During the trial, patients with migraine who could identify prodromal symptoms that led to headache at least 75% of the time were given either Ubrelvy or placebo. 46% of patients treated with Ubrelvy as compared to 29% of patients treated with placebo did not have moderate or severe headaches within 24 hours after prodrome events.

