AbbVie Says Rinvoq Tops Humira In Rheumatoid Arthritis Study

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Tuesday reported positive topline results from the Phase 3b/4 head-to-head SELECT-SWITCH study, showing that Rinvoq outperformed Humira in treating adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

The study met its primary endpoint, with Rinvoq demonstrating superiority over Humira in achieving low disease activity. About 43.3% of patients receiving Rinvoq achieved low disease activity compared with 22.4% of those on Humira, while both treatments showed no new safety concerns during the 12-week period.

AbbVie shares were up more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $197.38 on Monday.

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