AbbVie says Richard Gonzalez to step down as CEO

Adds successor, quote from Gonzalez

Feb 20 (Reuters) - AbbVie ABBV.N said on Tuesday that Richard Gonzalez will step down from his role as chief executive officer of the drugmaker on July 1.

AbbVie's board of directors selected the drugmaker's current chief operating officer Robert Michael to succeed as CEO.

"On behalf of AbbVie's board, I am extremely excited that Rob has agreed to serve as AbbVie's next CEO," said Gonzalez.

Gonzelez has been AbbVie's CEO since 2013.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.