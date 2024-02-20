News & Insights

AbbVie says Richard Gonzalez to step down as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

February 20, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds successor, quote from Gonzalez

Feb 20 (Reuters) - AbbVie ABBV.N said on Tuesday that Richard Gonzalez will step down from his role as chief executive officer of the drugmaker on July 1.

AbbVie's board of directors selected the drugmaker's current chief operating officer Robert Michael to succeed as CEO.

"On behalf of AbbVie's board, I am extremely excited that Rob has agreed to serve as AbbVie's next CEO," said Gonzalez.

Gonzelez has been AbbVie's CEO since 2013.

