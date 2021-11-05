AbbVie Says Phase 3 Data On Risankizumab Shows Greater Improvements In Psoriatic Arthritis Signs

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that it will present integrated data from two Phase 3 clinical trials, KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of risankizumab or SKYRIZI in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

These results will be featured in an American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2021 plenary session on November 6.

According to the company, the data showed that 24-weeks of treatment with risankizumab resulted in greater improvements in psoriatic arthritis signs and symptoms compared with placebo with no new safety signals.

Risankizumab is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

Use of risankizumab in psoriatic arthritis is not approved in the U.S. or EU, and its safety and efficacy are currently under review by the respective regulatory authorities. Recently, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of risankizumab for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.