AbbVie says performing ‘exceptionally well’

Says “very focused” on investing in the business. Sees “numerous opportunities” to drive long-term growth. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
- AbbVie announces 2025 dividend increase of 5.8% to $1.64 from $1.55 per share
- AbbVie raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $10.90-$10.94 from $10.67-$10.87
- AbbVie reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.00, consensus $2.91
