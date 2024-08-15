AbbVie Says Ontario, Quebec To Reimburse Epkinly Treatment Cost For Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Thursday announced that Ontario and Quebec, under new early access process, will reimburse subcutaneous Epkinly, for the treatment of diffuse large B cell Lymphoma.

Epkinly, an IgG1-bispecific antibody, is now listed on the Ontario Health for the treatment of adult patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, after two or more lines of systemic therapy and who have previously received or are unable to receive CAR-T cell therapy.

Diffuse large B cell Lymphoma or DLBCL is a type of aggressive, fast-growing non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and is the most common type of NHL.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.