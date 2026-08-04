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AbbVie Says Canada's Drug Agency Recommends Public Reimbursement Of UBRELVY For Migraine

August 04, 2026 — 11:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced on Tuesday that Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) has recommended public reimbursement of UBRELVY, for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults with a history of moderate to severe migraine attacks.

The recommendation was supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 ACHIEVE I and ACHIEVE II trials, which evaluated UBRELVY's ability to achieve pain freedom, pain relief, and freedom from the patient's most bothersome migraine-associated symptom following treatment of an acute migraine attack.

The CDA-AMC recommendation was informed by input from Canadian clinicians and patient organizations, including Migraine Canada, Migraine Québec and the Canadian Migraine Society.

UBRELVY (ubrogepant) is an oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist approved for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.

The U.S. FDA approved UBRELVY 50 mg and 100 mg in December 2019, while Health Canada approved the therapy in November 2022 for the treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.

Migraine is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent moderate-to-severe headache attacks, often accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to light and sound.

UBRELVY generated fiscal 2025 sales of $339 million.

AbbVie shares have traded between $190.75 and $267.47 over the last year. ABBV closed Monday at $245.10, down 2.33%.

ABBV is trading down 0.70% at $243.38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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