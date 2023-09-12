News & Insights

AbbVie Reports Top-line Results From Phase 3 SEQUENCE Clinical Trial Of Risankizumab

September 12, 2023

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced Tuesday top-line results from the Phase 3 SEQUENCE clinical trial evaluating risankizumab (SKYRIZI, 600 mg intravenous [IV] induction at week 0, 4 and 8 and 360 mg subcutaneous injection [SC] starting at week 12 and every 8 weeks thereafter) versus ustekinumab (STELARA, IV dose at week 0 and 90 mg SC every 8 weeks thereafter) through week 48 in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have failed one or more anti-TNFs.

The results of the first primary endpoint, clinical remission (per Crohn's Disease Activity Index [CDAI], defined as CDAI

The results of the second primary endpoint, endoscopic remission at week 48 met superiority of risankizumab versus ustekinumab, with remission rates of 32% in risankizumab group and 16% in ustekinumab group.

The safety profile of risankizumab in the SEQUENCE study was consistent with the known safety profile of risankizumab.

Risankizumab (SKYRIZI) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

