AbbVie Reports Top-line Results From Phase 3 SEQUENCE Clinical Trial Of Risankizumab

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced Tuesday top-line results from the Phase 3 SEQUENCE clinical trial evaluating risankizumab (SKYRIZI, 600 mg intravenous [IV] induction at week 0, 4 and 8 and 360 mg subcutaneous injection [SC] starting at week 12 and every 8 weeks thereafter) versus ustekinumab (STELARA, IV dose at week 0 and 90 mg SC every 8 weeks thereafter) through week 48 in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have failed one or more anti-TNFs.

The results of the first primary endpoint, clinical remission (per Crohn's Disease Activity Index [CDAI], defined as CDAI

The results of the second primary endpoint, endoscopic remission at week 48 met superiority of risankizumab versus ustekinumab, with remission rates of 32% in risankizumab group and 16% in ustekinumab group.

The safety profile of risankizumab in the SEQUENCE study was consistent with the known safety profile of risankizumab.

Risankizumab (SKYRIZI) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.