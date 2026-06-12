AbbVie Reports Promising New Clinical Updates. Here's What It Means for the Company's Dividend.

Key Points

The company is expanding both approved and pipeline therapies.

New indications could expand the market for existing drugs.

Long-term cash flow growth could support future dividend increases.

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AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) boasts a pretty attractive dividend at more than 3%.

That's significantly higher than many other blue-chip healthcare stocks, including Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), all of which yield dividends of roughly 2% or less.

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But dividends don't increase just because management wants them to. They rise because the business generates enough cash to support them.

Following the money

This week, AbbVie presented new data from its blood cancer portfolio at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.

This is one of the world's largest medical conferences focused on blood cancers and disorders, bringing together thousands of physicians, researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare professionals to present new clinical trial data and discuss emerging treatments.

The reason EHA is important is that companies often use the conference to release new data on cancer drugs, particularly therapies targeting blood cancers. Positive results presented at EHA can support regulatory approvals, label expansions, partnerships, and future revenue growth. That's why AbbVie showcased its new clinical results there.

The company's most recent presentations included data on approved therapies as well as several pipeline candidates. In total, AbbVie showcased 21 presentations spanning multiple blood cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, follicular lymphoma, multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

AbbVie generated about $61 billion in revenue during 2025, and while immunology drugs receive most of the attention, oncology remains an important contributor.

The company's oncology portfolio generated about $6.7 billion in revenue in 2025. That's not insignificant.

That revenue helps fund research and development, debt reduction, share repurchases, and dividends.

Indeed, oncology helps diversify AbbVie's business.

Diversifying the pipeline

You may remember the company's dependence on Humira.

At its peak, Humira was one of the best-selling drugs in pharmaceutical history, generating about $21 billion in annual revenue.

That concentration created a significant risk because patents eventually expire. And when Humira lost U.S. exclusivity in 2023, and biosimilar generics entered the market, Humira revenue began declining rapidly.

Management saw this challenge coming years in advance and responded by aggressively building new growth platforms across immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Today, drugs such as Skyrizi and Rinvoq (used to treat Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and arthritis) are helping offset Humira's decline, while the company's oncology portfolio provides another important source of revenue and cash flow. The result is a much more diversified business than just a few years ago.

Today, AbbVie generates revenue across immunology, neuroscience, and oncology. That has reduced dependence on any single product and created a more resilient cash flow profile.

And that's why the EHA presentations are relevant.

AbbVie is actively expanding the use of existing drugs while advancing newer therapies that could eventually offset declines from older products. The company highlighted encouraging efficacy data across multiple studies, including late-stage programs and investigational treatments targeting difficult-to-treat blood cancers.

Of course, you can't guarantee successful drug development.

Clinical setbacks happen, and not every program succeeds. It's just part of the overall process of developing new therapies.

Still, AbbVie's oncology portfolio is no longer dependent on a single drug. The company now has multiple approved products, several late-stage opportunities, and a broader pipeline than it did just a few years ago.

Now consider that the latest clinical updates will strengthen the revenue engine supporting the dividend over the long term.

AbbVie's oncology business already generates billions of dollars annually, and management continues working to ensure that oncology remains a growth driver rather than a mature business.

That's why the company continues investing heavily in expanding existing therapies into new indications while advancing next-generation treatments for blood cancers and solid tumors.

Every successful clinical trial creates the potential for new approvals, larger patient populations, and longer revenue runways. And because cancer treatments often command premium pricing and can remain on the market for many years, successful oncology drugs can become meaningful cash-generating assets.

And ultimately, it's cash flow that pays dividends.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Amgen, and Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.