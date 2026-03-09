AbbVie Reports Positive Topline Results In Phase 1 Study For ABBV-295 In Weight Management

(RTTNews) - AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced Monday positive topline results from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) part of its Phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of subcutaneous ABBV-295, in adults with a mean body mass index (BMI) of less than 30 kg/m2.

ABBV-295 is a long-acting amylin analog that represents a mechanistically distinct class from incretin-based therapies such as GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonists.

Study enrollment mostly comprised male participants (88.3%). Different doses (2-14 mg), titrations and dose frequencies were tested in the study. ABBV-295 was generally well tolerated across all dose levels evaluated.

ABBV-295 demonstrated clinically meaningful, dose-dependent reductions in body weight from baseline, over a 12-13-week treatment period.

In the ABBV-295 treated groups dose-dependent least-squares (LS) mean percentage change in body weight ranged from -7.75% to -9.79% at week 12 (for weekly dosing groups), to -7.86% to -9.73% at week 13 (for every other week dosing group and monthly dosing group after week 5), compared to -0.26% and -0.25% in the placebo group at week 12 and week 13, respectively.

