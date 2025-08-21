BioTech
AbbVie Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase 3 UP-AA Study Upadacitinib In Severe Alopecia Areata

August 21, 2025 — 08:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) Thursday reported positive topline results from the second Phase 3 UP-AA study evaluating upadacitinib in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata (AA).

The study met its primary goal by achieving 80% or more scalp hair coverage in 45.2% and 55% of patients treated with upadacitinib 15 mg and 30 mg respectively.

These results were consistent with the previously announced topline results from the first study of Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program.

