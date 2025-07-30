Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Reports Positive Data From Phase 3 UP-AA Study Of Upadacitinib In Severe Alopecia Areata

July 30, 2025 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) Wednesday announced positive topline results from the first of two pivotal studies of the Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program evaluating upadacitinib in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata (AA).

In study 2 of the Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program, upadacitinib achieved primary goal by reaching 80% or more scalp hair coverage at week 24, compared to 3.4% of patients receiving placebo.

The safety profile in alopecia areata was generally consistent with that in approved indications, and no new safety signals were identified in this study.

Results from the study 1 of the program are expected in the third quarter of this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.