AbbVie Reports EC Approval Of RINVOQ For Treatment Of Giant Cell Arteritis - Quick Facts

April 08, 2025 — 02:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the European Commission granted marketing authorization to RINVOQ for the treatment of giant cell arteritis in adult patients. RINVOQ is the first and only oral JAK inhibitor approved in the EU, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, for the treatment of adult patients with GCA. The EC approval is supported by data from the Phase 3 SELECT-GCA trial.

RINVOQ is approved in the EU for the treatment of adults with radiographic axial spondylarthritis, nonradiographic axial spondylarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis, and now adults with giant cell arteritis.

