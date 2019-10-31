AbbVie Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What To Expect.

AbbVie stock has had a disappointing year on the market after the company said it would acquire Botox-maker Allergan. AbbVie reports its third-quarter earnings on Friday before market open.

The drug company AbbVie has had a disappointing year on the market since it said it planned to acquire Botox-maker Allergan. Shares of AbbVie (ticker: ABBV) are down 13.6% in 2019, vastly underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 21.5% on the year. The S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals industry group is up 3.7% during the same period.

Company executives will make their case on Friday, when AbbVie releases its third-quarter earnings. The company has scheduled an earnings call 8 a.m. Central time.

AbbVie stock is finally just completing its recovery from the dip it took in June, after the company said it would buy Allergan (AGN). The stock closed October 29 at $85.12, two cents better than its closing price of $85.10 on June 24, the day before the acquisition announcement. The stock closed as low as $68.32 in mid-August.

AbbVie shares trade at 8.1 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, below the five-year average of 11.7 times projected earnings.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

• Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie to report earnings per share of $2.30, according to FactSet, and sales of $8.4 billion.

• Dominating the AbbVie story is the impending expiration of the U.S. patents protecting Humira, the anti-inflammatory that clocked $19.9 billion in sales for AbbVie in 2018. The drug will face biosimilar competition in the U.S. in 2023.

• As Barron’s argued at the time the acquisition was announced, Allergan is a company with problems that mirror AbbVie’s own. Botox has been a major cash generator, but the product faces increasing competition, and the company relies heavily on its revenues.

• Still, some analysts began coming around to the acquisition. In September, Citi Research analyst Andrew Baum wrote that the deal provides a “reasonably secure earnings floor and dividend on which multiples can expand” as the company works on newer drugs.

• AbbVie beat Wall Street expectations in the second quarter of the year, reporting earnings per share $2.26.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

