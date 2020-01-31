AbbVie Reports CHMP Positive Opinion For VENCLYXTO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said CHMP, the Committee of the European Medicines Agency, has granted a positive opinion for VENCLYXTO (venetoclax) in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia who were previously untreated. The final decision by European Commission is expected in the first half of 2020.

Neil Gallagher, chief medical officer and vice president of development, said: "If approved by the EC, the venetoclax and obinutuzumab combination would be the first chemotherapy-free option for treatment-naïve patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia where dosing can be completed in one year."

VENCLYXTO is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

